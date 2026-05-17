Bulldozer operator falls to death in Odisha mine, body retrieved after 16 hours

ROURKELA: In a marathon operation that took 16 hours, rescue personnel retrieved the body of a bulldozer operator trapped under a massive boulder in a dump pit at Kurmitar iron ore mines of the Odisha Mining Corporation under Lahunipada police limits in Sundargarh district on Friday evening.

The operator, Avinash Kerketa (30), had fallen nearly 250 metres into the dump pit during a regular operational activity on Thursday afternoon. Kurmitar iron ore mine is situated around 100 km from Rourkela.

Fire fighters and police launched a search operation but it had to be suspended late at night due to darkness and the hostile terrain. The operation resumed on Friday morning and concluded around 6 pm with the recovery of the body.

Lahunipada IIC Rameshwar Singh said Kerketa was operating the bulldozer on the mountainous surface of the mines where he along with two other operators was routinely pushing rocks and waste materials into the dump pit below. While operating near the edge of the surface around 6 pm, Kerketa lost control of the vehicle which hurtled down the slope towards the base of the dump.