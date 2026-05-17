CM Majhi pays rich tributes to tribal freedom fighter Dharanidhar Naik on his death anniversary

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday paid rich tributes to legendary tribal freedom fighter Dharanidhar Naik on his death anniversary, on the Assembly premises here.
Majhi hailed his struggle against British oppression as a lasting symbol of Odisha’s courage and self-respect. Remembering the revolutionary leader, popularly known as Dharani Baba, the chief minister said the historic movement led by Dharanidhar Naik by uniting tribals and local people against injustice and exploitation under British rule continues to inspire generations.
“The historic struggle he led by uniting the local tribals and people against the injustice and exploitation of British rule stands as a symbol of Odisha’s valour. His unparalleled sacrifice and revolutionary ideals for protecting the state’s self-respect and the rights of the common people will always inspire us,” Majhi told mediapersons.
The chief minister also highlighted the initiatives taken by his government to preserve the legacy of Odisha’s iconic personalities under the ‘Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana’. The scheme aims to transform the birthplaces of 25 illustrious sons of Odisha into localised heritage centres in the first phase.
Majhi informed that the state government has earmarked Rs 345 crore for the ambitious heritage development programme focused on preserving both tangible and intangible cultural heritage, promoting community-based conservation, and creating heritage assets across the state.
As part of the initiative, the government plans to conserve and develop the residential houses of the ‘Baraputras’ into heritage museums. Supporting infrastructure such as interpretation centres, libraries, conference halls, open-air theatres, children’s parks and other public facilities will also be developed. Statues and memorials commemorating the eminent personalities are also proposed under the scheme.
Dharanidhar Naik, born on May 5, 1864, in Kusumita village of Keonjhar district, is remembered as one of Odisha’s most prominent tribal freedom fighters. He spearheaded the historic Bhuyan uprising, also known as Dharani Meli, against British rule and the exploitative administration of the then King of Keonjhar. His movement remains a significant chapter in Odisha’s tribal resistance and freedom struggle history.