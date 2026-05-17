CM Majhi pays rich tributes to tribal freedom fighter Dharanidhar Naik on his death anniversary

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday paid rich tributes to legendary tribal freedom fighter Dharanidhar Naik on his death anniversary, on the Assembly premises here.

Majhi hailed his struggle against British oppression as a lasting symbol of Odisha’s courage and self-respect. Remembering the revolutionary leader, popularly known as Dharani Baba, the chief minister said the historic movement led by Dharanidhar Naik by uniting tribals and local people against injustice and exploitation under British rule continues to inspire generations.

“The historic struggle he led by uniting the local tribals and people against the injustice and exploitation of British rule stands as a symbol of Odisha’s valour. His unparalleled sacrifice and revolutionary ideals for protecting the state’s self-respect and the rights of the common people will always inspire us,” Majhi told mediapersons.

The chief minister also highlighted the initiatives taken by his government to preserve the legacy of Odisha’s iconic personalities under the ‘Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana’. The scheme aims to transform the birthplaces of 25 illustrious sons of Odisha into localised heritage centres in the first phase.