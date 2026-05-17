Fuel crisis worry for public transport in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: The fuel crisis panic has not only affected public transport operators but also begun disrupting daily commuters with petrol pumps witnessing unusually heavy rush in Sambalpur city.

As a result, several fuel stations within the city are running out of stock, while pumps located along the highways have reportedly started regulating sales to ensure supplies last until the next replenishment.

Transport operators caution that the situation, if it persists, could lead to disruption in passenger services across several western Odisha. Around 400 private buses operate daily in Sambalpur district, including nearly 40 night coaches that travel long distances and require higher quantities of diesel. Besides this, regular bus services connect Sambalpur with Rourkela, Balangir, Nuapada, Keonjhar and other districts.

Bus owners say nearly half of them operating from Sambalpur refuel at local petrol pumps while the rest depend on fuel stations located along their routes. Although services are normal at present, operators fear continued closure or dry-out of pumps could soon disrupt transportation.