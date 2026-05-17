NIT-Rourkela to offer new programmes on Deep-tech, AI on radar

ROURKELA: The National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) is set to introduce four new academic programmes from 2026-27 academic session with its goal set to meet India’s growing demand for skilled professionals in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, quantum technologies, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

The institute will launch B Tech programmes in Mathematics and Computing and Engineering Physics along with MTech programmes in Semiconductor Devices and Technology and Machine Learning and Signal Analysis.

Officials said the courses are intended to prepare students for opportunities in India’s deep-tech and knowledge economy while supporting national priority areas including digital transformation, semiconductor ecosystem development, AI-driven innovation and advanced scientific research.

Dean, Academic of NIT-Rourkela, Prof Ashok Kumar Turuk said the programmes are aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises multidisciplinary learning, flexibility, skill integration and research-oriented education.

“Subjects like Physics and Mathematics should no longer be viewed only through the lens of theory but as foundational disciplines powering emerging technologies and industrial transformation. These programmes represent an important step towards building a future-ready workforce for India’s growing deep-tech and knowledge economy,” he said.

According to the institute, the BTech programme in Mathematics and Computing, offered by the Department of Mathematics, will have an intake of 25 students through JEE Mains. The curriculum will combine mathematics, computing and data science with subjects such as data structures and algorithms, theory of computation, machine learning, artificial intelligence, cryptography, numerical analysis and statistical modelling.