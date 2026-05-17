OBCC floats tender for bridge over Brahmani river

ROURKELA: Suspense surrounding the proposed suspension bridge over Brahmani river between Vedvyas and Panposh has been lifted with the Odisha Bridge & Construction Corp Ltd (OBCC) floating tender for a concrete bridge.

Safety concerns prevailed over the suspension bridge plans which will now be replaced by a concrete bridge named Vedvyas Iconic Foot & Cycle Bridge.

According to the notice, the project along with beautification of the riverbank near Vedvyas temple complex would cost about Rs 62.50 crore. The bridge from Harapoka Ghat at Panposh to Vedvyas temple would be 570 m in length, accompanying a 4 metre cycle track and 2x2.5 metre pedestrian walk.

Rajya Sabha MP Dilip Ray said proposal for the suspension has been replaced with the concrete bridge over safety concerns. In March last year, Minister for Works Prithviraj Harichandan announced construction of the suspension bridge with glass flooring. Incidentally, the bridge plan was hanging fire for about 12 years.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram had sanctioned around Rs 10 crore in 2014 but the Panposh Integrated Tribal Development Agency estimated the project cost to be around Rs 13 crore. Then the ministry proposed diversion of required funds from the Special Central Assistance under the Tribal Sub-Plan but the then government objected to it. Later, in July 2023, the proposal was revived with a preliminary survey.

Subsequently, after a fresh survey and soil testing, the department in August 2024 allowed the chief engineer to take up construction of the suspension bridge and beautification of Brahmani river bank.