Odisha boy dies, four family members hospitalised after eating stale food

KENDRAPARA: A 12-year-old boy died and four other members of his family fell ill on Saturday after reportedly consuming stale food at Kupukuni village under Pattamundai police limits in Kendrapara district.

The deceased, Swadhin Senapati, was studying in Class VI. Sources said all five members of the family ate stale spinach curry, aloo dum and watermelon on Friday night, following which they experienced vomiting, diarrhoea and breathing difficulties, indicating suspected food poisoning. They were initially admitted to the Pattamundai community health centre on Saturday morning and later shifted to Kendrapara district headquarters hospital.

As Swadhin’s condition deteriorated, he was referred to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack, where he died during treatment, said Kendrapara chief district medical officer (CDMO) Sachitananda Mishra. Meanwhile the other family members are undergoing treatment at the DHH and their condition is stated to be stable.

“It is a case of suspected food poisoning. We administered saline and medicines immediately. Medical samples of all the patients have been collected and will be sent to a laboratory in Cuttack to ascertain the exact cause of the illness,” the CDMO said.

Police have launched an investigation. “The exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy report is received. We are probing the circumstances behind the illness and death of the boy,” said Pattamundai IIC Bandana Patra.