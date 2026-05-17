Odisha farmers pour milk on road as admin razes bridge to cooperative society

JAGATSINGHPUR: Protesting the demolition of a bridge and access road leading to the local OMFED cooperative society, farmers on Saturday poured hundreds of litre of milk on the road at Purohitpur on the Jagatsinghpur-Jaipur road.
The protests followed the administration’s decision to demolish shops and other establishments during a drive against encroachment on government land at Purohitpur Chowk.
During the eviction drive, the administration also demolished a bridge built over a canal and damaged its approach road, which hundreds of farmers depended on to deposit milk at the OMFED cooperative society.
Secretary of the society Bijay Kumar Sahoo said the cooperative body was established in 1983 and hundreds of farmers from Taradapada, Purohitpur, Belapokhari and nearby villages have been using it to supply milk to the OMFED society.
“Local farmers had constructed the bridge with their own money after obtaining permission from the Irrigation Department. Taradapada panchayat had also spent nearly Rs 5 lakh on construction of the road and its approach connecting the society,” Sahoo said.
Following the demolition of the bridge, farmers staged a protest and poured milk on the road after failing to supply the dairy product to the OMFED society. Besides the bridge and road, the administration also demolished shops and other establishments for reportedly encroaching on government land. Local residents alleged that the bridge, road, and shops were demolished under the influence of some influential persons and ruling party leaders to benefit a private school owner in the locality. Farmer Sarat Swain said he had brought nearly 15 litres of milk to deposit at the OMFED society but was unable to do so as access to the facility had been cut off. Other farmers vowed to intensify their agitation.
Jagatsinghpur sub-collector Prasant Kumar Tarai, tehsildar Ajaya Kumar Mohanty, and police personnel were present during the eviction drive.
IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station Susant Kumar Sahoo said police rushed to the spot and pacified the agitating farmers, following which they withdrew their protest. The situation is now under control and one platoon of police force has been deployed to prevent escalation of tension, he added.