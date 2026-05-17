Odisha farmers pour milk on road as admin razes bridge to cooperative society

JAGATSINGHPUR: Protesting the demolition of a bridge and access road leading to the local OMFED cooperative society, farmers on Saturday poured hundreds of litre of milk on the road at Purohitpur on the Jagatsinghpur-Jaipur road.

The protests followed the administration’s decision to demolish shops and other establishments during a drive against encroachment on government land at Purohitpur Chowk.

During the eviction drive, the administration also demolished a bridge built over a canal and damaged its approach road, which hundreds of farmers depended on to deposit milk at the OMFED cooperative society.

Secretary of the society Bijay Kumar Sahoo said the cooperative body was established in 1983 and hundreds of farmers from Taradapada, Purohitpur, Belapokhari and nearby villages have been using it to supply milk to the OMFED society.

“Local farmers had constructed the bridge with their own money after obtaining permission from the Irrigation Department. Taradapada panchayat had also spent nearly Rs 5 lakh on construction of the road and its approach connecting the society,” Sahoo said.