Odisha govt asks oil depots to operate on Sunday to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply

BHUBANESWAR:With panic buying continuing unabated across Odisha leaving fuel stations running dry in several districts, the state government on Saturday directed oil marketing companies to keep all four fuel depots operational on Sundays.

The depots at Jatni, Balasore, Paradip and Khurda, which usually remain closed on Sundays, will continue operations to ensure uninterrupted loading and transportation of petrol and diesel to filling stations across the state.

During a meeting with the representatives of oil marketing companies and members of the dealers’ association earlier in the day, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra reviewed the fuel situation and directed the oil companies to transport petrol/diesel to all the pumps.

“As per the government’s directive, fuel will be loaded from the depots in more than 650 tankers on Sunday too. It is expected that all the pumps will have adequate stock of petrol and diesel by Monday evening,” said sources.

Odisha records a daily consumption of about 44.7 lakh litres of petrol and 1.12 crore litres of diesel with urban filling stations witnessing higher sales during weekends, aggravating pressure on existing stocks.

“There is, however, no need to panic. Adequate stock of petrol and diesel is available in the state,” said chief general manager and Odisha head of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) Kamal Sheel, who is also the state-level coordinator of oil companies. He urged consumers to purchase fuel only as per requirement and avoid panic buying.