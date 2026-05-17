Odisha man held for land sale fraud

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur police on Saturday arrested a 52-year-old man on charges of selling land using an invalid power of attorney even after the death of the original landowner in Berhampur tehsil.

The accused is Rajib Kumar Tripathi of Nimakhandi area. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said that he was arrested following a case registered at Nimakhandi police station on the day.

The complainant, B Narsingha Patra (55) of Lochapada main road under Nimakhandi police limits, stated in the complaint that his mother owned land in Bhabinipur mouza and had executed a general power of attorney in favour of Tripathi, on March 22, 2010, authorising him to sell the land. However, she died on June 23, 2010, barely three months after executing the power of attorney, which automatically rendered the document invalid. Before execution of the agreement, the accused had allegedly agreed to pay Rs 10 lakh per bharana, approximately equivalent to 200 decimals.

Despite reportedly being aware that the power of attorney had lapsed following the death of the landowner, the accused reportedly proceeded to sell the property without obtaining a fresh power of attorney from the legal heir. The matter came to light when the complainant attempted to sell the land last week and discovered that the entire property had already been sold long back using the invalid document.

Basing on the complaint, police apprehended Tripathi, who during questioning reportedly confessed to the offence and failed to provide any valid defence. Police seized the death certificate of Patra’s mother and the disputed general power of attorney during the probe. Further investigation is on, police added.