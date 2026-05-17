Odisha mining officer’s vehicle attacked by morum mafia

BARIPADA: Morum mafias attacked the vehicle of a mining officer during a late-night patrol in Khaira area of Balasore district on Friday.

Junior mining officer Abhisekh Behera, posted in the Khaira circle, escaped unhurt after miscreants pelted stones at his official vehicle and damaged its window panes. The officer, accompanied by two police personnel, was forced to take shelter inside Khaira police station for safety.

Official sources said the incident occurred after Behera received information about illegal transportation of morum from Kupari area. He and the police personnel rushed to the spot as part of a night patrol against illegal mining activities.

On the way, a group of alleged smugglers followed the officer’s vehicle in a car and two motorcycles. The attackers hurled stones at the vehicle, damaging the window panes. Sensing danger, the driver immediately drove towards Khaira police station and managed to move into safety on its premises.

Before fleeing, the attackers allegedly threatened the officer. Khaira police registered a case on the basis of the complaint lodged by the junior mining officer and launched an investigation into the incident.