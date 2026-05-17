Odisha Police nab 1,771 absconding offenders

BHUBANESWAR: After Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his concern over the surge in violent crimes in the state, Odisha Police conducted a special drive for five days from Tuesday to Saturday and executed pending non-bailable warrants (NBWs) and apprehended 1,771 absconding offenders.

Police also initiated action against five notorious criminals under the National Security Act (NSA), while 449 habitual offenders were booked under section 129 of the BNSS. Police also booked 643 anti-socials under section 126 of the BNSS.

As part of the drive, police launched a crackdown on illegal mining, registered 136 cases and arrested 60 miscreants. Police seized 179 vehicle equipment like lorries, trucks, tractors, trippers and earthmovers involved in illegal excavation and transportation of the minor minerals. Police also registered nine other cases under Arms Act, arrested 13 people and seized 20 illegal guns from them. To check drug trafficking, police conducted raids at various places across the state, registered 31 cases under NDPS Act, apprehended 29 peddlers/dealers and seized 3,026 kg gm ganja and 16.6 gm brown sugar from them.

In the last five days, police carried out enforcement against road safety violations too. Police took action against people for driving under the influence of alcohol. They collected fines amounting to a whopping Rs 1.89 crore from the violators for committing various traffic offences.

The main objective of the special drive was to execute NBWs, prevent smuggling of narcotics, seize vehicles involved in smuggling of illegal weapons/minerals and check drunk driving.

The operation was launched on the direction of DGP YB Khurania and implemented across the state under the supervision of ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar, said Odisha Police.