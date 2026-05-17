OPSC to hold OCS preliminary exam in six cities across Odisha on June 7

CUTTACK: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Saturday announced that the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Examination-2025 will be conducted in six cities across the state, on June 7.

According to the notification, the examination will be held in Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jeypore and Sambalpur.

The Commission has also announced the details of the schedule of the prelims. As per the schedule, the examination will be conducted in two sittings. General Studies Paper-I will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and contain 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions.

General Studies Paper-II is scheduled to be conducted from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm with 80 multiple-choice questions. Candidates will have to mark their responses on OMR answer sheets.

The Commission has also provided additional time for candidates belonging to the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category. Such candidates will be allowed 40 extra minutes in each session.

Accordingly, the morning sitting for PwD candidates will continue till 12.40 pm, while the afternoon session will end at 4.10 pm. “Admission certificates and instructions to all the admitted candidates will be available on the website of Commission from May 30,” the notification stated.