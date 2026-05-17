Orissa HC directs urgent civic upgrade at Satyabrata Stadium in Barabati Fort

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed authorities to expedite civic infrastructure and sanitation measures at Satyabrata stadium, located within the protected Barabati Fort area in Cuttack, while hearing a PIL concerning public amenities and cleanliness at the sports arena.
A two-judge bench comprising Justices KR Mohapatra and V Narasingh took on record an affidavit filed by city engineer of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Atanu Kumar Samanta regarding the construction of three public toilet blocks for male, female and persons with disabilities (PwD) users near the basketball court on the stadium premises.
According to the affidavit, the toilet blocks will be constructed by the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA). The court was informed that construction work is already underway and expected to be completed within 15 to 20 days.
The affidavit further stated that an existing toilet block built by the block office along the eastern walkway would also be made functional by the CDA. After completion of the new facilities and restoration of the old one, maintenance and cleaning responsibilities will be handled by CMC.
In the March 14 order, the bench also stressed the need for regular cleaning of the stadium premises. However, additional government advocate Debasis Nayak and deputy commissioner (Sanitation) Jubuli Behera pointed out the constraints faced by the civic body in deploying sanitation workers for independent premises such as Satyabrata stadium, which lies beyond regular conservancy points under CMC jurisdiction. They submitted that diverting manpower to the stadium will adversely affect sanitation work in other municipal areas.
Taking note of the issue, the bench directed that a joint meeting be held between the CMC and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), under whose administrative control the stadium functions. Minutes of the joint meeting are to be submitted by June 22. “Since Satyabrata Stadium functions under the administrative control of the ASI, this court expects the ASI to take a proactive approach in ensuring cleanliness of the stadium all the year round,” the judges observed.
On the issue of drinking water, WATCO general manager BB Behera informed the court that tenders had already been floated for a permanent water supply system. Until then, the city engineer was directed to make temporary arrangements for drinking water facilities considering the prevailing summer conditions.