Orissa HC directs urgent civic upgrade at Satyabrata Stadium in Barabati Fort

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed authorities to expedite civic infrastructure and sanitation measures at Satyabrata stadium, located within the protected Barabati Fort area in Cuttack, while hearing a PIL concerning public amenities and cleanliness at the sports arena.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices KR Mohapatra and V Narasingh took on record an affidavit filed by city engineer of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Atanu Kumar Samanta regarding the construction of three public toilet blocks for male, female and persons with disabilities (PwD) users near the basketball court on the stadium premises.

According to the affidavit, the toilet blocks will be constructed by the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA). The court was informed that construction work is already underway and expected to be completed within 15 to 20 days.

The affidavit further stated that an existing toilet block built by the block office along the eastern walkway would also be made functional by the CDA. After completion of the new facilities and restoration of the old one, maintenance and cleaning responsibilities will be handled by CMC.