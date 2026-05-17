Predator reborn in Odisha's Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary

SAMBALPUR: More than two years after a lone Dhole was first seen wandering through the of Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, in a significant conservation development, the sanctuary has recorded successful breeding of the endangered Indian Dhole, also known as Asiatic Wild Dog or Balua Kukura, with forest officials spotting a litter of two pups inside the sanctuary recently.
The development holds great importance as wild dogs had disappeared from the Debrigarh landscape for several years before a lone male Dhole was first sighted in 2023. Later in July last year, forest officials observed a pair of Dholes moving together in the sanctuary for the first time in nearly two years, raising hopes about the possible revival of the species in the region.
Officials said the pair gradually established movement across the grasslands and hills of the sanctuary over the past two years, covering more than 100 sq km area. Earlier this year, their movement became confined to a smaller patch within the core area, indicating possible breeding activity. Eventually, during the third week of May, camera traps captured the female Dhole moving with two pups estimated to be around three to four months old. The pups were recorded following the mother along forest paths within the sanctuary.
Divisional forest officer, Hirakud Wildlife Division, Anshu Pragyan Das said, “The successful breeding of Dholes in Debrigarh is a positive sign for the species and reflects the ecological security of the sanctuary. It indicates that the habitat, prey base and protection measures inside the sanctuary are supporting the return and survival of this endangered predator.”
Interestingly, officials observed that the pair bred without the support of a larger pack, which is considered relatively uncommon for Dholes as they are highly social predators and usually depend on pack structure while rearing pups. Following the sighting, the sanctuary authorities have intensified monitoring in and around the breeding area. As many as 26 camera traps have been installed to track the movement of the mother and pups while ensuring minimal human disturbance.
Movement near waterbodies and salt licks in the core area is also being regulated to avoid disturbance during the vulnerable early stages of pup rearing. Frontline staff have been asked to maintain regular surveillance in the area.
“Moreover, a deer kill recorded near the resting site of the Dholes also confirmed active hunting by the pair in the wild,” officials added. Officials said efforts are also underway to maintain a healthy prey base and reduce possible threats from feral dogs, disease transmission and human interference in bordering areas of the sanctuary.
Wildlife experts believe the development could mark the beginning of re-establishment of a Dhole population in Debrigarh. Dholes are known to travel long distances in search of territory, prey and mates, often reconnecting fragmented forest landscapes through dispersal.
Das attributed the development partly to strengthened protection measures inside the sanctuary over the past few years. During 2022 and 2023, two additional anti-poaching check gates were established in Debrigarh, taking the total number to 12. The sanctuary now has nearly 300 sq km of protected inviolate habitat under round-the-clock monitoring through CCTV surveillance and frontline protection staff.
Wild dogs are a Schedule-I species and classified as endangered, with an estimated global population of only around 5,000. In India, the population of Dholes is estimated to be around 1,000 to 2,500 in the wild, mainly distributed across the Western Ghats, Central Indian forests and Northeast India.