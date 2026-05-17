Predator reborn in Odisha's Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary

SAMBALPUR: More than two years after a lone Dhole was first seen wandering through the of Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, in a significant conservation development, the sanctuary has recorded successful breeding of the endangered Indian Dhole, also known as Asiatic Wild Dog or Balua Kukura, with forest officials spotting a litter of two pups inside the sanctuary recently.

The development holds great importance as wild dogs had disappeared from the Debrigarh landscape for several years before a lone male Dhole was first sighted in 2023. Later in July last year, forest officials observed a pair of Dholes moving together in the sanctuary for the first time in nearly two years, raising hopes about the possible revival of the species in the region.

Officials said the pair gradually established movement across the grasslands and hills of the sanctuary over the past two years, covering more than 100 sq km area. Earlier this year, their movement became confined to a smaller patch within the core area, indicating possible breeding activity. Eventually, during the third week of May, camera traps captured the female Dhole moving with two pups estimated to be around three to four months old. The pups were recorded following the mother along forest paths within the sanctuary.