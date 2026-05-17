Three held for wildlife smuggling in Odisha's Ganjam; leopard skin, 3 bombs seized

BERHAMPUR: In a major breakthrough, Jarada police on Saturday arrested three persons and seized a leopard skin, two handmade bombs and several weapons from Dhanabada Ankuli hilltop.

The accused are Gobinda Chandra Nayak (47) of Chachadakhata village, Gunju Raita (60) of Barada village and Ritun Badamundi (25) of Mangarajpur village, all under Ramagiri police limits. Jarada IIC Meenakshi Meenakshi Dalabehera said that following a tip-off on Friday regarding the illegal possession and transportation of wildlife articles, a police team conducted a raid at the Dhanabada Ankuli hilltop area.

During the raid, four persons reportedly attempted to flee towards a nearby forest after spotting the police team. Police chased the suspects, during which the accused reportedly attacked and pushed the personnel in an attempt to escape. One of the accused reportedly brandished a sword and threatened to kill the officers.

After a brief chase, police apprehended three of the accused, while another suspect managed to escape from the spot with a firearm. Police recovered a jute bag containing a full-size leopard skin and two handmade bombs from the spot. A sword, iron rod and knife were also seized during personal searches of the accused.

“The three accused have been forwarded to court on Saturday and investigation is underway to determine whether they killed the leopard or procured the skin from others,” the IIC said.