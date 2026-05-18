Bear falls into well, rescue operation on in Odisha's Kaptipada

BARIPADA: Efforts are underway to rescue a bear which fell into a 15-feet-deep well at Dinasahi village under Kaptipada range in Baripada forest division on Sunday morning.

Villagers said the bear strayed out of the nearby Similipal National Park late on Saturday night in search of food. The animal reportedly fell into a small well near the village but managed to climb out of it. The wild animal later moved towards human settlement where it fell into another well, about 15 feet deep, located near the village.

Some locals spotted the bear and alerted forest officials. A rapid response team along with forest staff rushed to the spot and began rescue operations using a plastic net. Despite repeated attempts, the animal was unable to climb out of the well.

Forest officials said due to intense heat, the animal appeared exhausted. To ensure the bear’s safety, ice blocks were put inside the well, where the animal later rested and eventually fell asleep.

Kaptipada ranger Susant Bag said the rapid response team remained at the site and a decision has been taken to carry out the rescue operation during the night.

The bear was yet to be rescued till reports last came in.