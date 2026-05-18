BJD demands action against Morada IIC for allegedly threatening minor girl inside police station

BARIPADA: The Mayurbhanj unit of BJD on Sunday demanded action against the Morada IIC for allegedly threatening a 15-year-old girl inside the police station.

A BJD team led by district president Sudam Marndi along with the minor’s family members met additional SP Deepak Gochhayat, demanding disciplinary action against IIC Sumit Soren and an impartial investigation into the matter.

Sources said a youth was allegedly harassing the girl, a Class X student, for the past several days. The minor, accompanied by her parents, went to Morada police station on Saturday evening and submitted a complaint against the accused.

However, the IIC allegedly refused to register the complaint and sent them away. The girl and her parents then informed Betnoti SDPO Minati Biswal about the incident. The SDPO instructed them to return to the police station and submit the complaint again. When they returned, the girl was called in for statement recording and was allegedly threatened by the IIC in front of the accused youth. The officer reportedly warned the girl that she could face seven years of imprisonment.

After the interaction, the girl reportedly came out crying and collapsed in front of her parents. She was immediately rushed to PRM medical college and hospital in a police van.

Gochhayat said an inquiry will be conducted into the incident.