History-sheeter wanted in 12 cases held after shootout with cops in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A history-sheeter with 12 criminal cases against him was reportedly injured during an encounter with police in Gopalpur area of Ganjam district on Saturday.

The accused, Dipuna Nayak (36), sustained a bullet injury to his left leg and was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The encounter comes days after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi issued directives to police to take strict action against criminals.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said Nayak was accused in multiple cases including murder, robbery and loot. He was being tracked in connection with an assault case in which a local resident was reportedly attacked and pushed off the near Berhampur-Gopalpur overbridge.

Acting on inputs, Gopalpur police traced Nayak’s location and reached the spot to apprehend him. During the operation, he reportedly attempted to flee following which police opened fire, injuring him in his left leg. He was later taken into custody and shifted to the hospital.