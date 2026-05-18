Missing man found dead in stone quarry in Odisha, murder alleged

BERHAMPUR: The body of a 34-year-old man missing for the past two days was recovered from a black stone quarry in Chandpur area of Nayagarh district on Sunday, raising suspicions of a planned murder linked to crusher business.

The deceased was identified as Pratap Kumar Pattashani of Nuapada village under Karanda Tangi panchayat in Nayagarh.

Sources said Pratap went missing at around 4 pm on May 15. On Sunday morning, a woman visiting the quarry area spotted his body and alerted local residents.

Receiving information, Pratap’s family members rushed to the spot and found his body in a decomposed condition. Locals believe that Pratap was murdered.

Family members and local residents said the murder may have been premeditated and linked to Pratap’s family-owned stone crusher business. His father Nakula Pattashani has reportedly been operating a stone crusher unit in the area for several years.

On being informed, Chandpur police reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for postmortem examination. Two persons have been detained for questioning in connection with the case.

“Police are examining whether business rivalry or dispute connected to the crusher unit led to the killing. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death and identify those responsible for the crime,” said a police officer.