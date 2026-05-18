Odisha govt directs district collectors to speed up NFBS payments for beneficiaries

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has issued fresh guidelines for implementation of the National Family Benefit Scheme (NFBS), directing district administrations to ensure timely verification and disposal of applications under the Odisha Right to Public Services Act (ORTPSA), 2012.

In a letter issued to all collectors, the department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) underlined that a large number of NFBS applications have remained pending for months. To streamline the process and ensure benefits reach eligible families without delay, the department has revised the online application and verification mechanisms.

The NFBS provides a one-time financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to BPL families after the death of the primary breadwinner. As per the revised guidelines, applicants must submit five mandatory documents while applying online through the SSEPD portal.

These include death certificate issued by the competent authority, income certificate showing annual income up to Rs 1 lakh, age proof or EPIC, Aadhaar card and Aadhaar-linked bank account details along with the first page of the bank passbook.