Orissa HC tells Centre to clarify norms for ammonium nitrate carrying ships

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought a clarification from the Centre on whether safety advisories issued for ships carrying ammonium nitrate are being strictly adhered to at Indian ports, particularly at Paradip.

While hearing a PIL recently, a two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman observed that ammonium nitrate is a highly inflammable and explosive substance, and any negligence in its handling could pose a serious threat to citizens and coastal infrastructure.

Forum for Integrated National Security, Mumbai filed the PIL raising a serious concern on the safety and security of the people of the country, more particularly the works at the ports in handling the vessels carrying ammonium nitrate of a sizeable large quantity.

The HC referred to an advisory issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on September 8, 2025, which laid down strict safety measures for ports handling ammonium nitrate cargo. One of the major directives in the advisory mandates that ships carrying more than 5,000 metric tonne of ammonium nitrate should be moved from the port area to mid-sea anchorage after the day’s unloading operations and brought back only when work resumes the following day. The advisory was aimed at minimising the risk of accidents in densely populated port regions and ensuring enhanced maritime safety.