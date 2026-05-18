Rayagada administration deliberately ignoring MLAs, says Satyajit Gamang

BHUBANESWAR: Congress MLA from Gunupur Satyajit Gamang on Sunday accused the Rayagada district administration of working at the behest of the ruling BJP and deliberately ignoring Opposition legislators.

Addressing a media conference here, Gamang alleged that the latest was an official letter sent by the Rayagada administration for attending the district planning board meeting on May 15.

“The official letter was issued at 10.23 pm on May 14 to attend the meeting at noon the next day. How are elected representatives supposed to attend the meeting at such a short notice?” he questioned, alleging it was a well-planned government conspiracy to ensure MLAs could not participate.

Gamang further sought to know what was the urgency to convene the meeting at such a short notice. As it is, all the three MLAs from Rayagada district, Kadraka Appala Swamy (Rayagada), Nilamadhab Hikaka (Bissamcuttack) and Satyajit Gamang (Gunupur) are from the Congress.

The Congress MLA further noted that it was not an isolated case. “The three MLAs of Rayagada district have been repeatedly ignored on various occasions,” he said and alleged that there are also delays in developmental works under MLA Local Area Development funds.

Citing the Orissa District Planning Committee Rules, 2000 and Amendment of 2016, the MLA said it mandates notice of at least 10 days before a board meeting, and at least three days in case of emergency. He asked why and under what circumstances were these rules not followed.