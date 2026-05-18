Woman’s body exhumed from in-laws’ place in Odisha, husband held

JAJPUR: Jenapur police in Jajpur district on Sunday exhumed the body of a newly-married woman which was allegedly buried by her in-laws in the backyard of their house in Dandasana village.

The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Pramila Das of Dandasana village. Police said the woman died on Friday and her body was buried by her in-laws under mysterious circumstances.

According to sources, Pramila had married Ranjan Kumar Das (24) of the same village two months ago. She allegedly used to face domestic violence since her marriage. The woman reportedly consumed poison following a dispute with her husband and died. Without informing her parents or the local police, Pramila’s in-laws allegedly buried her body in their backyard.

The woman’s parents came to know about her death following an anonymous tip-off on Sunday. Believing that Pramila may have been murdered, her father Sarat Das filed a complaint in Jenapur police station demanding a thorough investigation.

Acting on the complaint, police along with a scientific team reached Dandasana village and recovered Pramila’s body from the burial site in the presence of an executive magistrate. The body was later sent for postmortem examination.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a dispute had occurred between the woman and her husband shortly before her death. On the day, police arrested the deceased’s husband.

“We are waiting for the autopsy report to determine the exact cause of the woman’s death. Investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident,” said IIC of Jenapur police station Nirupama Jena. The accused husband was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody, police said.