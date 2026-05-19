East Coast Railway official arrested for sexual harassment of female colleague

BHUBANESWAR: Police have arrested an employee of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on charges of sexually harassing a woman colleague.

As per police, the accused works with the public relations department of ECoR and is posted in Rayagada. The complainant, who also works in the same department, had earlier lodged a complaint in this regard with the Mahila police against two senior officials.

During investigation, police registered a case against both the officials. “One accused was arrested recently after the woman alleged that he had sexually harassed and inappropriately touched her,” said a senior police officer.

The woman had alleged that the other official, who is in supervisory position, was allegedly supporting the other accused. She also accused the senior official of harassment by not granting her leaves and transferring her. “Though a case was registered against the two, no evidence has so far been found against the other official. Action will be initiated if the allegations against him are found to be true,” said the senior police officer. Mahila police, however, did not reveal the names of the two officials.