Eight families face social boycott over inter-caste marriages

BERHAMPUR: In a disturbing case of alleged caste-based discrimination, eight families in Padmapur area of Rayagada district have reportedly been socially boycotted after their children married outside their caste even as government has mounted efforts to promote social integration.

The Odisha government has come up with a new scheme under which a financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh is extended to eligible newlywed couples who break the caste barriers.

However, in Padampur, affected families allege that sections of the local Tailika community declared them outcasts for allowing inter-caste marriages within their households. According to the families, they have been barred from participating in social gatherings, village feasts and family ceremonies for the past several days.

Community members were also allegedly warned against maintaining any form of relationship or communication with them. The victims claimed that the social, mental and economic harassment has created fear and insecurity.

While several families reportedly remained silent fearing further restrictions, eight families have now approached the administration seeking justice. On Monday, members of the affected families submitted a memorandum to additional district magistrate Naveen Chandra Nayak during the grievance cell meeting at Gudari block. They sought protection and demanded action to ensure they could live with dignity.