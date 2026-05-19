Gajam youth killed in Ukrainian drone attack in Russia

BERHAMPUR: A pall of grief descended over Madhabandha village in Ganjam’s Chikiti block after local youth A Rameya was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia on Sunday.

The 25-year-old, son of A Limaya of Madhabandha village, lost his life during a massive and coordinated drone strike by Ukraine in Russia amid the escalating tensions and ongoing conflict in the region.

Rameya had gone to Russia in March reportedly through a private firm Micon Agency operating at Haripur chowk under Golanthara police limits. In April, he joined a company there along with seven other Odia persons.

On Saturday night, the company’s premises were attacked by drones and more than seven persons working there sustained injuries. A person from Pitatali village in Chikiti block, who also works in Russia, informed Rameya’s family of his death.

Rameya’s family members alleged that so far, neither the agency at Haripur nor the company in Russia has communicated the youth’s death to them.

On Monday, they reached the collector’s grievance cell at Chikiti and appealed to the Ganjam district administration to facilitate return of Rameya’s mortal remains to his native village.

Ganjam collector V Keerthi Vasan informed that all necessary documents related to the deceased youth have been sent to the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi. The district administration is coordinating with the embassy and authorities concerned to bring back the deceased youth’s body to Odisha at the earliest.

The news of Rameya’s death has left his family devastated and cast a gloom over Madhabandha village.