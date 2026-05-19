No fuel shortage in Odisha, do not panic: Chief secretary Anu Garg

BHUBANESWAR: While reports of fuel shortage continued to trickle in from several parts of Odisha, the government on Monday asserted that there was no scarcity of petrol, diesel and LPG anywhere in the state.

Addressing mediapersons after chairing the crisis management committee meeting here, chief secretary Anu Garg said there is no fuel crisis in Odisha as petrol, diesel, LPG and urea supplies remain stable across the state. Garg urged people not to crowd fuel stations unnecessarily as availability is adequate in all districts.

She also warned that anyone found hoarding fuel would face strict action. District collectors have been directed to monitor the situation closely and take immediate steps against violators, she said and added that government has coordinated with oil companies to ensure uninterrupted distribution.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) informed the meeting that there is no shortage of fuel in the state. They are keeping a close watch on the market in order to prevent hoarding and black marketing, she said.

Official sources said Odisha now has stock to supply fuel for eight to nine days if the purchase by consumers is normal. Similarly, the LPG stock will last six days. The situation, though, may change keeping in view further developments, they said.

Chief general manager of IOCL Kamal Sheel told mediapersons not to believe in rumours. The entire fuel supply chain, encompassing terminals, depots, and retail outlets, is functioning seamlessly without any operational disruptions, Sheel said.

Fuel inventories are being monitored in real time and replenishment operations are being carried out smoothly to maintain optimal stock levels at all locations. Citizens are requested to maintain normal consumption patterns and are strongly advised against resorting to panic buying, he added.