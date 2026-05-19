Odisha couple flogged with batons in full public view

BERHAMPUR: A couple was brutally assaulted with wooden batons in full public view on Giri road in Berhampur on Monday night.

Sources said one Umesh Ratha of Gosaninuagaon along with his fiancé Gayatri was waiting in front of an eatery along Giri road. At around 10 pm, a group of youths armed with batons arrived at the scene. They dragged Umesh to the road and mercilessly flogged him. When Gayatri tried to shield Umesh, she too was assaulted with batons.

Though the incident took place in presence of bystanders and commuters, none intervened. Sources said Umesh and the assailants are known anti-socials of the area.

Subsequently, police reached the spot and rushed the unconscious couple to hospital.

A disturbing video of the assault later became viral on social media, sparking public outrage.

SP Saravana Vivek M said police suspect the assault was a fallout of past enmity. Umesh suffered multiple fractures and his condition is critical. The assailants would be nabbed.