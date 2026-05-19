Odisha govt to bring new R&R policy for displaced people: Minister Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is set to bring a new Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) policy soon as the old policy does not address the issues faced by the displaced persons, said Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting in this regard, the minister said the R&R policy, 2026 will be brought in by scrapping the policy of 2006. The old policy does not address the issues of livelihood, housing and community rights faced by the displaced persons that arise due to establishment of various large-scale projects in mining, industry and infrastructure.

“The key changes in the new policy will be higher land compensation, assured job for one member of each displaced family, skill training before displacement, village social impact assessment and appointment of an R&R commissioner to monitor compliance,” Pujari added.

The minister further announced that the government will introduce a designated website to simplify the process of conversion of ‘kisam’ of land from ‘Chasa’ to ‘Gharabari’.

He said the decision has been taken as thousands of plots in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur and other urban local bodies (ULBs) are still recorded as Chasa kisam despite no agriculture for decades. Owing to this issue, owners face various hurdles during sale, loan and building plan approval.