Odisha Plus II exam results to be declared on May 20, informs SME minister

BHUBANESWAR: The results of the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) - 2026 will be announced by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on May 20 (Wednesday).

Addressing mediapersons on Monday, School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond said results for all the four streams - arts, science, commerce and vocational education - will be declared simultaneously.

Earlier, the council announced the results of science and commerce streams first, followed by arts and vocational education. However for the last three years, the results for all streams are being declared simultaneously for the convenience of students and to speed up the admission process at UG level.

Sources said the results will be announced at 12.30 pm and made available in the website https://results.odisha.gov.in and https://results.digilocker.gov.in subsequently. In the SAMS College e-space, the results will be available at 3 pm.

As many as 4.01 lakh students from arts, science, commerce and vocational education streams had registered for the exam this year that commenced on February 18 and continued till March 25. Of them, around 3.96 lakh had appeared for the test.

The council has also announced to conduct improvement exam from this year for the students to help them increase their score after the results are declared. The exam will be conducted simultaneously with the Plus II instant exams.

As part of this exam, the students who clear the main exam will be allowed to retake any one paper of their choice, to improve their AHSE result. It has been designed for those who are seeking higher scores for specific cut-offs and admissions. Council officials said the dates for the improvement and instant examinations will be announced after the results are published.