Orissa Court pulls up police after robbery accused walk free due to chargesheet delay

UMERKOTE : Questions have surfaced over policing in Nabarangpur’s Umerkote after three accused in an alleged armed robbery case secured statutory bail due to the failure of police to file the chargesheet within the stipulated time.

The case, registered in Umerkote police station on November 25, 2025, relates to a robbery near a common services centre under Burja panchayat where miscreants allegedly looted Rs 70,000 at gunpoint.

Three persons - Dayanidhi Ganda, Malaya Takiri and Dambaru Bhatra - were arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery and had been lodged in jail since February 9, 2026.

However, as police reportedly failed to submit the chargesheet within the mandatory 90-day period, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Umerkote granted the three accused default bail under section 187 (3) of the BNSS on Monday.

Taking serious note of the delay, the court also directed the investigating officer, sub-inspector Sanjay Kumar Mandal, to submit an explanation by May 22 regarding the lapse in investigation.

The development comes at a time when Umerkote has witnessed a series of theft incidents, including burglaries at Dhodra Maa Bidri Thakurani temple and Beheda Tarini temple, prompting public concern over alleged gaps in policing and crime prevention.

Locals alleged a nexus between police officers and criminals that is leading to manipulated investigations and unjust legal outcomes. They said repeated procedural lapses in criminal investigations could weaken public confidence in law enforcement and embolden criminals in the region.