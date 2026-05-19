SJTA urges UP administration to stop ‘untimely’ Rath Yatra in Hapur

BHUBANESWAR: The Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) has urged Hapur district administration in Uttar Pradesh to prevent the proposed observance of Netrotsava and Rath Yatra by a Jagannath temple committee on the grounds that the dates for the rituals violate established religious traditions associated with Lord Jagannath.

In a letter, SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee wrote to Hapur district magistrate and collector Kavita Meena requesting immediate intervention in the matter concerning the Bhagaban Shree Jagannatha Ratha Yatra Seva Samiti of Hapur.

The letter stated that the committee plans to observe Netrotsava on June 13 and Rath Yatra on June 14. According to SJTA, the proposed schedule is not in conformity with the prescribed religious calendar and scriptural traditions followed for the annual Rath Yatra festival at Puri.

Citing traditional tithi calculations and long-established rituals, the SJTA pointed out that Netrotsava is scheduled to be observed on July 14 while Rath Yatra will be celebrated on July 17.

The Puri temple administration maintained that conducting the sacred festivals on dates other than those prescribed by tradition and scriptures is likely to hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Lord Jagannath devotees in India and abroad.

Seeking administrative intervention, the SJTA requested the Hapur district administration to prevent the local committee from conducting Netrotsava and Rath Yatra on the proposed dates and ensure that the rituals are observed strictly in accordance with the traditions and scriptural prescriptions followed at the Jagannath Temple in Puri.