Three Orissa HC judges cycle to attend court

CUTTACK: Three judges of the Orissa High Court on Monday reached the court on bicycles, sending out a message on the need to conserve fuel amid the intensifying global energy crisis due to the West Asia conflict.

Justice Savitri Ratho, Justice V Narasingh and Justice Sibo Sankar Mishra cycled from their respective residences to a meeting point near Judicial Academy and then proceeded together to the High Court premises, covering a total of 3-5 km.

The initiative comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to reduce dependence on petrol and diesel to save energy resources and help curb pollution.

The judges were accompanied by their personal security officers (PSOs), but there was no special convoy or elaborate police arrangement during the ride. Lawyers, court staff and passersby welcomed the gesture, describing it as a symbolic yet powerful appeal for sustainable living.