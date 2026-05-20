13th Art of Giving Day sees massive global participation in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The 13th International Art of Giving (AOG) Day, held recently under the guidance of KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta, witnessed an unprecedented global celebration this year, spreading across 190 countries in six continents and mobilising participation at over 50,000 locations worldwide.

The day saw a massive wave of solidarity as the campaign reached all 222 member nations of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), 28 states and eight Union Territories of the country, and touched every district headquarter, block and gram panchayat of Odisha.

The scale of participation in the state was extraordinary with programmes organised at over 20,000 locations. Overall, nearly 2.5 crore people, including followers, volunteers and well-wishers, were directly impacted by the movement this year.

For the past week, Art of Giving activities were held across the countries. This year’s theme, “Share to Shine”, highlighted the idea that sharing happiness and kindness leads to collective as well as personal growth.

As part of the large-scale celebrations, volleyballs and nets were distributed at more than 3,000 locations across the state to encourage sportsmanship, friendship and social harmony among youth. As many as 9,100 volleyballs were distributed during the campaign, in line with Samanta’s vision of promoting sports at the grassroots.

“What I am today is because of the concept of Art of Giving. I have received the warmth, love and affection of people because of this movement,” Samanta said.