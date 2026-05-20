CBSE website glitches bar students from accessing scanned answer scripts

BHUBANESWAR: Students unhappy with their CBSE Class XII results on Tuesday faced difficulties in accessing the board’s online services for scanned answer scripts and reverification, reportedly due to technical issues.

CBSE has opened the facility from May 19 to 22 to help students obtain the scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets. The board said students can review their answer books themselves and report any identifiable discrepancies, if found.

The process for verification of marks, discrepancy reporting and re-evaluation will begin from May 26 and continue till May 29. However, several students complained of technical glitches on the board’s portal.

Mahin Dash, a Class XII student, said he had expected to score around 92-93 per cent in the examination but secured just around 85 per cent. “When I tried to apply for reverification, I couldn’t do it as either the captcha did not work or the site failed to respond. I tried multiple times from 11 am onwards but couldn’t apply,” he said.

Another student, Vipul Sahu, said the rechecking and re-evaluation options were not activated in the post-exam activity section of the board’s website. “It showed ‘rechecking and re-evaluation’ will be activated ‘as per schedule’,” he said.

Vipul also pointed out that the marking scheme, which students need to compare with their answer scripts before deciding on re-evaluation, had not yet been uploaded even after the rechecking window opened. In some cases, students who managed to register for re-evaluation also reported payment failures during the application process.

Officials of CBSE Bhubaneswar region could not be reached for their comments on the issue. Meanwhile, CBSE on the day extended the deadline for obtaining scanned copy till May 23.