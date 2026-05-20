CM Majhi assures smooth rabi paddy procurement in Sambalpur, Bargarh dists

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday held a review meeting on rabi paddy procurement with legislators from Bargarh and Sambalpur districts.

The discussion focused on strengthening mandi infrastructure, timely issuance of tokens to farmers and smooth lifting of paddy by millers.

The chief minister said the state government’s procurement process is continuing across all regions to ensure that farmers are able to sell their produce without difficulty.

Majhi said that special focus is being given to ensuring that millers lift paddy stocks from mandis in time and that farmers do not face inconvenience during the procurement process. He also stated that district collectors have been instructed to provide all necessary support and facilities to farmers and resolve their grievances promptly.

The state government has started procuring rabi paddy from May 14 which will continue till June 30. With 20 districts covered under rabi procurement, 3,75,556 farmers have registered for sale of paddy under price support system, compared to 3,38,481 farmers during the previous season. A total of 2,472 mandi nodal officers have been deployed across districts for procurement management.