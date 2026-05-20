Delay in service delivery should not be tolerated: Odisha minister Krushna Chandra

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Housing and Urban Development Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Tuesday asked officials to ensure that there is zero tolerance to delay in service delivery.

Reviewing the operational efficiency and implementation status of the Odisha Right to Public Services (ORTPS) framework, the minister directed all urban local bodies (ULBs), development authorities and field-level officials to immediately resolve bottlenecks causing pendency and ensure strict compliance with notified timelines.

Additional chief secretary Usha Padhee said the department is continuously leveraging digital governance tools to simplify citizen services, improve transparency and enhance accountability at every level. The focus of the department is not merely on faster disposal of applications, but building a responsive, technology-driven and citizen-first urban governance ecosystem across Odisha, she added.

The review revealed significant progress in the digital transformation of urban civic services, with nearly 94 per cent of applications being approved and disposed of strictly within the legally mandated timelines. Data compiled between April 1, 2024 and April 27, 2026 showed that the digital platforms received a total of 6,59,102 applications. Of these, 6,05,960 were disposed of within the prescribed service-level agreement (SLA) timelines, while 10,916 were pending.