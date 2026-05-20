Delay in service delivery should not be tolerated: Odisha minister Krushna Chandra

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Housing and Urban Development Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Tuesday asked officials to ensure that there is zero tolerance to delay in service delivery.
Reviewing the operational efficiency and implementation status of the Odisha Right to Public Services (ORTPS) framework, the minister directed all urban local bodies (ULBs), development authorities and field-level officials to immediately resolve bottlenecks causing pendency and ensure strict compliance with notified timelines.
Additional chief secretary Usha Padhee said the department is continuously leveraging digital governance tools to simplify citizen services, improve transparency and enhance accountability at every level. The focus of the department is not merely on faster disposal of applications, but building a responsive, technology-driven and citizen-first urban governance ecosystem across Odisha, she added.
The review revealed significant progress in the digital transformation of urban civic services, with nearly 94 per cent of applications being approved and disposed of strictly within the legally mandated timelines. Data compiled between April 1, 2024 and April 27, 2026 showed that the digital platforms received a total of 6,59,102 applications. Of these, 6,05,960 were disposed of within the prescribed service-level agreement (SLA) timelines, while 10,916 were pending.
Among all services, trade licences emerged most efficient, achieving 100 per cent on-time disposal rate for all 57,715 applications received. Water and sewerage connections, which accounted for the highest citizen demand with 5,02,555 applications, achieved 96 per cent on-time disposal rate.
Property tax new assessments recorded 96 per cent on-time disposal rate. Property tax ownership transfers registered a 76 per cent disposal rate while marriage certificates recorded 53 per cent approvals within timeline and 46 per cent beyond the prescribed period.
Building plan approvals (BPAs) for low risk buildings recorded a 41 per cent on-time approval rate out for 15,984 applications, while non-low risk categories stood at 31 per cent. Addition and alteration permissions recorded 40 per cent and 37 per cent timeline adherence for low risk and other categories respectively. Occupancy certificates registered a 23 per cent on-time approval rate.
Official sources said that currently, 23,740 applications have been disposed of beyond the prescribed timelines, while 16,705 remain overdue.