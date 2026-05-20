Executive engineer lands in Vigilance net with landholding of 82 acres

BHAWANIPATNA: An executive engineer (EE) of the Roads and Building (R&B) division was found to have acquired 68 plots of land measuring a mindboggling 65 acre and two farmhouses spanning 17 acre when the Odisha Vigilance carried out a search on his premises on Tuesday.

Along with other high-value assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the huge landholding of Bhubaneswar Sabar, the EE of Dharmagarh R&B sub-division, was unearthed by the multiple teams of the anti-corruption wing.

Sabar had joined government service in 1999 as a junior engineer and was posted at Sunabeda in Koraput with an initial salary Rs 6,000.

During the raids, Sabar was found in possession of two double-storey buildings, one at Gosanimunda in Bhawanipatana town and another at Kusumkhunti in Koksara. Vigilance officials also found a building at Dwarasuni, a market complex at Moter chowk in Koksara and two farmhouses at Kitpadar near Bhawanipatana town owned by the engineer.

Sabar was found possessing a total of 68 plots on the outskirts of Bhawanipatna, Koksara and Nabarangpur town. Besides, he owned Rs 10.72 lakh deposits, cash and household articles worth around Rs 19.78 lakh and a four-wheeler, said Vigilance.