Five arrested for robbery in Odisha; Rs 14.85 lakh cash recovered

ANGUL: Angul police has arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in a robbery in Banarpal area and recovered Rs 14.85 lakh looted cash from their possession.

The accused are Rajendra Parida (25), Dactor Parida (27), both of Bhagabatpur village, Sujit Naik (25) and Rudra Naik (27) of Kusuni village; and Sachin Sethi (28) of Talamula village. They were arrested on Sunday, while another accused Kanhu Parida remains absconding.

Police said the accused had waylaid an employee of a finance company and decamped with Rs 15.84 lakh at knifepoint. Angul SP Rahul Jain said at around 12.30 pm on May 11, Papun Poi (33), an employee of a finance company, was on his way to deposit Rs 15.84 lakh collected from various customers in different banks.

When Poi reached Salagadia chowk, Rajendra and Sujit reportedly intercepted his motorcycle, while the other accused kept watch nearby. The duo then snatched the cash bag from Poi at knifepoint and assaulted him before fleeing.

Poi subsequently lodged a complaint in Banarpal police station, alleging that he was waylaid and robbed of the cash. Following directions from the SP, Banarpal police launched a detailed investigation and arrested the accused.