Gang attack on couple in Berhampur pre-planned, victim shifted to Visakhapatnam in critical condition

BERHAMPUR: Twenty-four hours after the brutal assault of a couple in full public glare in Berhampur, it has emerged that it was meticulously planned by the gang of anti-socials who cordoned off the Giri Road area while police remained completely clueless.

Even as the incident sent shockwaves and drew widespread outrage, the criminals continued to evade police while Umesh Ratha, the victim, has been shifted to Visakhapatnam in a critical condition. Police claimed both the attackers and the victim have criminal backgrounds and shared a hostile past.

Umesh (23) of Gosaninuagaon had gone to a roadside eatery along with his fiancée Gayatri when around eight persons arrived at the spot. Six of them reportedly surrounded the area and two began assaulting him. The incident unfolded in a crowded commercial area but not one person intervened.

The attackers fled after leaving Umesh and his fiancée unconscious at the spot. Police reached the scene after the whole incident had passed and shifted both the victims to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M visited the spot as well as the hospital.

Umesh’s mother lodged a complaint at Town police station late on Monday night, following which a case was registered against five persons who are currently absconding. The accused are Mogli, Raj Malhotra, Dinesh, Mahesh Sahu and his brother Asish, police said.

Multiple police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused. CCTV footage from the area is being examined and raids are underway at several locations.