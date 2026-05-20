Ganja smuggler with link to firearm racket injured in shootout with cops in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: A suspected ganja smuggler allegedly linked to the inter-state illegal firearms racket sustained bullet injuries during an encounter with Sambalpur police near Mochibahal forest road in Charmal area on Tuesday evening.

The injured accused is Bibhuti Bhusan Suna alias Bunty (40) of Danipali in Ainthapali. He is the son of Bharat Suna, one of the prime accused arrested earlier in the illegal firearms case registered in Ainthapali police station.

According to police, investigation into the recent arms seizure on May 15 revealed Bunty’s involvement in the Boudh-Sonepur ganja smuggling network. He was allegedly supplying ganja in exchange for firearms and using forest and interior rural routes to evade police checking.

SP Mukesh Bhamoo said acting on reliable information about Bunty transporting ganja from Sonepur to Sambalpur through the forest route in Charmal, a police team conducted surveillance near Mochibahal to intercept his vehicle.

At around 5.40 pm, police spotted Bunty’s car and signalled him to stop. However, the accused allegedly attempted to flee at high speed but his vehicle lost control and crashed. After coming out of the car, Bunty opened fire at the police team with a pistol, said Bhamoo.

The cops resorted to controlled firing in self-defence. During the fire exchange, Bunty sustained bullet injuries on his left leg. He was immediately shifted to Charmal CHC and later referred to VIMSAR, Burla for treatment.