Honey badger leaves five injured in Odisha's Udala village

BARIPADA: Panic spread in Khudaputuli village under Udala range of Baripada forest division after a honey badger reportedly attacked five persons in the last 24 hours.

Villagers said the animal strayed out of Similipal Tiger Reserve and entered human settlement on Monday evening in search of food. The animal reportedly bit three villagers, leaving them injured. The badger took shelter in the forest near the village during the night. The next morning, it again ventured into the village and reportedly attacked two persons.

Injured villagers, Sanjib Nayak and Navin Nayak, said the animal suddenly emerged from a nearby forested area and attacked them while they were passing on the road.

On being informed, forest personnel from Udala rushed to the village and launched efforts to capture the animal. However, their attempts have so far proved unsuccessful, said villagers.

A forest official said steps would be taken during the night to drive the animal away. He advised villagers not to step out of their houses in the night.