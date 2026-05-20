‘Is there rule of law in state’, asks LoP Naveen after Berhampur incident

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, saying the state is witnessing a terrifying picture of anarchy and ‘goonda raj’.

Naveen remarked in connection with a viral video wherein a youth and a woman were seen being brutally assaulted in full public view in Berhampur on Monday night. Both have been critically injured and admitted to hospital for treatment.

In a strongly worded post on X, the LoP said, “The inhuman scene of a youth and a woman being beaten on a main road in Berhampur is extremely barbaric. It has terrified and disturbed all Odias.”

Alleging that the BJP government had handed Odisha over to the criminals, Naveen said anti-social elements are committing heinous acts without any fear. “Where is the police administration? Where is the rule of law?” he asked.

Accusing the government of neglecting public safety, the BJD president asked how long will the BJP government remain engrossed in celebrations while putting the safety of common people at risk. “How long will Odisha keep getting shamed? Government cannot run on empty rhetoric. People need security,” he said.

Naveen further alleged that Odisha was being condemned across the country for its deteriorating law and order. He demanded that the government take the harshest possible action against the accused in the Berhampur case and stop protecting the criminals to ensure the safety of ordinary citizens.