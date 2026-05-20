‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ to be launched on June 1: Union Minister Chouhan

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced that a nationwide ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ will be launched from June 1, with focus on balanced fertiliser use, soil health protection, adoption of modern technologies and farmers’ awareness campaign.

Inaugurating the Eastern Regional Agriculture Conference along with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the presence of Agriculture ministers from Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal here, Chouhan said, “The priorities before us in current situation is increasing production, reducing cultivation costs, ensuring remunerative prices, compensating losses and diversifying agriculture.”

The Union minister said that agriculture should move beyond paddy and wheat, and urged states to focus more on pulses, oilseeds, fruits, vegetables and other cash crops. Expressing concern over indiscriminate use of fertilisers, the minister said excessive application without soil testing damages soil fertility and increases input costs. He appealed to all the states to encourage farmers to adopt natural farming practices on at least a portion of their land.