Malikapur villagers up in arms against liquor sale

JAJPUR: Opposing an IMFL off shop in Mohanty Patana-Ahiyas village under Malikapur gram panchayat of Dasarathapur block, residents have urged the Jajpur collector and the Excise officials to either relocate the liquor shop or close it down completely.

In a petition to collector Ambar Kumar Kar, villagers of Malikapur alleged that the liquor shop was opened by the district Excise authorities in Malikapur without taking their consent or holding any public hearing.

Despite strong opposition by the locals, the IMFL off shop was opened arbitrarily, they claimed.

The residents further said incidents of domestic violence have increased in many villages of the panchayat while youths are becoming addicted to liquor due to its availability at their doorsteps. They also alleged that drunkards regularly pass obscene comments at school and college students near the liquor shop.

Santosh Samal, a villager, said most people of Malikapur are farmers and daily wage earners. The poor and needy villagers are addicted to liquor as it is available easily. Liquor has caused destruction of many families, severely affecting social harmony and also causing nuisance to the residents. There is absolutely no need to run a liquor shop in the panchayat, he added.

“Now is the time for renewal of licences of liquor shops across the state. We request the district administration to either not renew the licence of the IMFL off shop in Malikapur for the year 2026-27 or shift it from its present location,” the villagers said in the petition.

The Jajpur collector could not be contacted for his comments.

District Excise superintendent Ajay Kumar Behera said, “I have received a representation from Malikapur villagers requesting relocation of the liquor shop. The department would take a judicious decision in this regard.”