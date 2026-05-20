Man beaten to death, body burnt in Cuttack village

CUTTACK: In yet another incident of mob lynching in the state, a 35-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of villagers on suspicion of practising sorcery and his body subsequently burnt at Talamunduli village under Maniabandha police limits in Cuttack district.

Police have arrested 25 people in connection with the ghastly incident. The deceased was identified as Tikima Behera.

According to police, the incident took place on May 10 during Chandan Yatra celebrations but came to light only after the victim’s father Sweta Behera (55), who was staying at his in-laws’ house in Gojapada village, learnt about it on Monday night and lodged a complaint.

In his FIR, Behera alleged that the accused persons, all residents of Talamunduli village, assaulted his son leading to his death and later burnt the body in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Cuttack (Rural) SP Vinit Agrawal said three separate police teams were formed under Athagarh SDPO Biswajit Mohanty to investigate the case. A scientific team examined the spot. Physical samples and other incriminating materials were collected for forensic examination, the SP said.

“During sustained interrogation, one of the accused confessed to the crime in the presence of independent witnesses. Based on the disclosure, partially burnt body parts and bones of the deceased were recovered,” Agrawal said.