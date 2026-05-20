Man seeks fuel, attacks petrol pump manager with stun gun in Odisha

ROURKELA: A youth in his late twenties was arrested after he allegedly assaulted the manager of a fuel station with a high-voltage stun gun device and created ruckus demanding petrol on priority on Tuesday.

Police swung into action after petrol pump proprietor Hersh Gupta lodged a complaint at RN Pali police station.

His complaint stated that Shabaz Hussain arrived in a car around 10 am. Shortly after, he got impatient and started abusing the saleswoman and threatened her with dire consequences. When manager of the service station intervened, the youth further enraged and escalated the situation with his abusive behaviour.

Police said he assaulted the filling station manager with a high-voltage stun gun device leaving him unconscious and simultaneously threatened to destroy the filling station if fuel was denied to him.

While assaulting and terrorising the filling station personnel, he posed threat to the lives of those present at the filling station including customers, RN Pali IIC Suraj Jharnkar informed.

Along with his vehicle, the ultra high-voltage ‘Direct Current 928 Type’ stun gun device was seized. He was later produced before a court under sections 296, 118(1), 109(1) and 351 (3) of BSN and sections 25 and 27 Arms Act.