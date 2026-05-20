NHAI to pilot Odisha’s first ‘Bee Corridor’ along National Highways

BHUBANESWAR: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Odisha, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is set to launch the state’s first Bee Corridor project from June.

The project which will be undertaken at the start of the monsoon season aims to promote biodiversity and strengthen honeybee conservation along major highway stretches. As part of the initiative, nearly 20,000 flowering and environmentally beneficial plants will be planted along national highways passing through Sambalpur, Berhampur and Dhenkanal districts.

The plantation drive is expected to create a continuous green corridor which will provide a sustainable habitat and food source for honeybees and other pollinators throughout the year.

Officials said the project will focus on planting species such as Neem, Karanj, Arjun, Kadamba, Jamun, Tamarind and Kanchan. They have been selected for their flowering patterns, ecological value and adaptability to local climatic conditions. The green belt is expected to bloom in different seasons ensuring year-round support for pollinator activities.

Honeybees play a critical role in pollination which is essential for agricultural productivity and maintaining healthy ecosystem. Apart from supporting biodiversity, the project is also expected to contribute to pollution reduction, carbon absorption and improved aesthetics along highways, NHAI officials said.

Environmental experts welcomed the move and said highway plantations designed specifically for pollinators can create micro-habitats, improve ecological connectivity and encourage community awareness about conservation.

The plantation work is scheduled to begin in phases during the monsoon season to ensure better survival and growth of saplings. Once completed, the corridor will emerge as a model for integrating infrastructure development with environmental sustainability in eastern India, NHAI officials said.