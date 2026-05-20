Odisha ensures medicine supply ahead of chemists’ bandh over online pharmacy protest

BHUBANESWAR: The Directorate of Drugs Control, Odisha has instructed all drug inspectors and assistant drugs controllers across the state to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential medicines ahead of the nationwide bandh called by chemists’ associations on Wednesday.

The direction comes after the Utkal Chemists and Druggists Association (UCDA) announced to join the shutdown called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) against the alleged unregulated functioning of online pharmacies and deep discounting practices by large corporate players.

More than 30,000 chemists across Odisha are expected to join the one-day strike on Wednesday. UCDA alleged that illegal e-pharmacies and predatory pricing have severely affected the livelihood of small and independent medicine retailers, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

The UCDA said the agitation is aimed at protecting both public health and the survival of small chemists. It alleged that online medicine platforms were misusing regulatory relaxations under notifications General Statutory Rules (GSR) 817(E) and GSR 220(E), allowing repeated use of prescriptions and unchecked sale of antibiotics and habit-forming drugs through digital channels.

UCDA president P Satyanarayana and general secretary Prasanta Mohapatra said continued operation of such platforms was not merely a matter of trade but of patients’ safety. While demanding immediate withdrawal of the notifications, the association also called for a ‘level playing field’ policy to curb unfair discounting practices by corporate entities.