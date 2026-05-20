Odisha HC upholds govt order raising financial powers of all BDOs

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has upheld the state government’s decision to enhance the financial powers of block development officers (BDOs), ruling that the amendment allowing them to sign bills and payment orders up to Rs 10 lakh without countersignature of panchayat samiti chairpersons does not dilute the authority of elected representatives.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman gave the ruling on Monday, while disposing of a writ petition filed by Umesh Chandra Behera, chairman of Niali block panchayat samiti, challenging the validity of the Odisha Panchayat Samiti Accounting Procedure (Amendment) Rules, 2025.

The petition, filed on August 18, 2025, sought quashing of the notification by which the state government enhanced the BDOs’ financial powers from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh under Rule 16(1) of the Odisha Panchayat Samiti Accounting Procedure Rules, 2002. The petitioner alleged that the amendment was arbitrary, illegal and contrary to the constitutional scheme of local self-governance.

Behera contended that the amendment undermined the spirit of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment and diluted the statutory authority vested in elected chairpersons under the Odisha Panchayat Samiti Act, 1959. He argued that dispensing with the countersignature of the chairman or vice-chairman on payment orders up to Rs 10 lakh would prevent elected representatives from discharging their responsibilities effectively.